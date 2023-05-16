The actor and comic was accused by 10 separate women of preying on them, per a new Rolling Stone report, claims which he denies.

Comedian Chris D'Elia is facing new claims about his alleged predatory behavior.

The You and Undateable actor, who previously came under fire amid allegations of sexually harassing underage girls and sexual misconduct in 2020, is now accused by 10 women who say he preyed on them for more than a decade, according to a new Rolling Stone report. D'Elia has denied the accusations.

The article reports that multiple women claimed that D'Elia used his celebrity status in order to satisfy his own personal sexual gratification, with one woman saying that she was asked to perform a sexual act in exchange for a ticket to his show and another claiming that she was pressured into giving him oral sex before his set.

Others alleged that D'Elia took control over their lives, dictating their clothing choices, watching their locations, and asking them to be "branded" with his initials. Four other women also recounted having unsettling meetings and conversations with the comedian as teenagers.

According to the report, the FBI "interviewed several of D'Elia's accusers and potential witnesses." EW reached out to D'Elia's legal team for comment, but did not immediately hear back. An FBI spokesperson told EW that the FBI neither confirms nor denies investigations, as a matter of longstanding policy "to protect both the integrity of an investigation and the reputation of those potentially involved in it."

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Chris D'Elia is seen on June 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Chris D'Elia | Credit: BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Two of the women — Jazzmyn Wollfe and another going by the name Emma — alleged that their relationships with D'Elia worsened after he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2020. They, alongside two other women, described D'Elia as controlling and alleged that he began "tracking their locations, picking out outfits, giving curfews, and pushing some of the women to get a tattoo of his initials." Wollfe and Emma noted that they found themselves becoming "dependent on his daily instructions and increasingly isolated from their families and friends."

The report also claimed that D'Elia expected his "girls" to send over explicit videos and photos whenever he requested them and, if they didn't reply back fast enough, he'd "berate or ignore them as a form of punishment."

D'Elia denied the new accusations and questioned the credibility of some of the women, per Rolling Stone. In 2021, he published a YouTube video addressing the allegations then surrounding him and admitted that he would "would use the familiarity" he had with female fans to engage in sexual activities with them. However, he maintained that all of his relationships "have been consensual and legal."

"What I have come to understand is, this was always about sex to me. My life was — I mean, sex, it controlled my life," D'Elia said at the time. "It was my focus, all the time. And I had a problem, and I do have a problem... I need to do work on that." In January, D'Elia revealed on his Congratulations podcast that he entered a rehabilitation facility for sex addiction last November.

The women explained to Rolling Stone that they'd all never received an apology from D'Elia outside of his YouTube video, which is what led Emma to speak out about her experience. Others said that they weren't aiming to cancel D'Elia by sharing their stories, but rather to shine a light on his behavior.

"I don't care about canceling him," a woman named Jill said. "What I want now — what I think a lot of the victims want — is accountability and honesty, and for justice to be served."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more