Chris D'Elia denies numerous allegations of sexually harassing underage girls
Comedian Chris D'Elia has responded to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that emerged on Twitter Tuesday night. Numerous women accused D'Elia of "grooming," sexually harassing, and soliciting nude photos from them when they were teenagers, some claiming they were as young as 16 at the time of the alleged incident.
"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," D'Elia told TMZ. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."A representative for D'Elia declined to comment. Other representatives did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.A Twitter thread by user @SheRatesDogs has compiled allegations from more than a dozen women, ranging from accusations of harassment and attempts to solicit nude photos to at least one second-hand allegation of sexual assault. Most say D'Elia reached out to them through social media and attempted to obtain their phone numbers.
D'Elia is known for his stand-up comedy but has also had several acting roles, most recently on Netflix's You, on which he played a comedian who sexually abuses underage girls.
Related content:
Comments