Chris D'Elia denies numerous allegations of sexually harassing underage girls

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," D'Elia told TMZ. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."A representative for D'Elia declined to comment. Other representatives did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.A Twitter thread by user @SheRatesDogs has compiled allegations from more than a dozen women, ranging from accusations of harassment and attempts to solicit nude photos to at least one second-hand allegation of sexual assault. Most say D'Elia reached out to them through social media and attempted to obtain their phone numbers.