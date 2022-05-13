Chet Hanks delivers cringe-inducing Joker impression: 'My father was a drinker and a fiend'

Holy cringe, Batman!

Chet Hanks took a break from his troublesome patois imitations to offer a less racially insensitive but nearly as uncomfortable impersonation while stopping by Showtime's Ziwe over the weekend.

In a clip from the episode posted to Twitter by host Ziwe Fumudoh on Thursday, the actor, musician, entrepreneur, and self-confessed black-sheep son of famous people Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson launches into an impassioned impression of Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight.

Prompted by a simple question about his future plans, a shirtless Hanks answers unsurprisingly that he doesn't really have any. But then, in a record-scratching moment, he declares that he relates to the Joker in that way.

"I'm like the Joker," he says with a straight face, before switching to his Joker voice to recite a famous line from Ledger's Oscar-winning performance: "Do I look like a guy with a plan?"

As Hanks awkwardly chuckles in amusement, Ziwe delivers a more visual reaction:

Ziwe on her eponymous talk show Ziwe on her eponymous talk show | Credit: Showtime

Still, Hanks presses on. "Yeah, I'm like a dog chasing cars; I wouldn't know what to do if I caught one," he continues, to stunned silence. "Oh, Batman, you complete me."

As Ziwe looks off camera in deep confusion, Hanks delivers a sound bite from the film sure to make his famous dad proud: "My father was a drinker and a fiend!"

In another jarring tonal shift, Hanks finishes his impression with a laugh before somberly adding, "Yeah, R.I.P., Heath. GOAT."

But wait, there's more! Without skipping a beat, Hanks inexplicably screams, "They tried to kill my wife!," an apparent impromptu imitation of Denzel Washington from American Gangster.

What those two movies, quotes, or actors have to do with each other remains unclear, but that was beside the point for Ziwe, who deadpans, "Don't impersonate Black men."

Chet Hanks on 'Ziwe' Chet Hanks on 'Ziwe' | Credit: Showtime

"Shout-out John David Washington," Hanks continues, ignoring the host.

"Do you ever feel like you're desecrating like Black people when you do s--- like that?" she presses.

"Not at all," Hanks replies.

"You feel like you're honoring them?" she asks.

"No, I don't feel like I'm doing anything," Hanks answers. "I feel like I'm just doing an impression."

"Just being Chester Marlin Hanks?" Ziwe posits.

"Live in the flesh," he says, adding to himself, "Haha, yeah."