The Oscar winner says we should be more “empathetic” toward people getting older.

Charlize Theron is embracing her age, no matter what the internet says.

The Fast X actress has no patience for double standards in which people criticize women's aging bodies, which she has made abundantly clear in a new interview. "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging," she told Allure.

After nearly two decades as a Dior model and even more time as a Hollywood star, Theron is used to people commenting on her body — but that doesn't make it less frustrating.

"People think I had a face-lift," she said, addressing rumors that she secretly underwent plastic surgery. "They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

South African-American actress, film producer and model Charlize Theron on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film Fast X at the Colosseum. Rome (Italy), May 12nd, 2023 (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Charlize Theron | Credit: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Theron also pointed out the unfair idea that men "age like fine wines" while women age "like cut flowers." Not only does she "despise that concept," but also wants to "fight against it."

"I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them," Theron said. "I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

Theron emerged in Hollywood in the 1990s, winning audiences over as a leading lady in The Devil's Advocate before snagging an Oscar for her role as a serial killer in 2003's Monster. Theron famously gained 40 pounds for the performance, which she now says she basically lost "overnight" when filming wrapped.

charlize-theron-tully-1 Charlize Theron in 'Tully' | Credit: Focus Features

"I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight," she joked to Allure. But several years later, when she gained weight to play a pregnant and overwhelmed mother in Tully, shedding the pounds after was much more difficult. "I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.' And he was like, 'You're over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.'"

Though she has now resolved to embrace the aging process, Theron said, "I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can't take it off."

Theron has a practical reason for making this call — her recent years have included ass-kicking roles in Atomic Blonde, Fast X, The Old Guard, and Mad Mex: Fury Road. As an action star, she says staying in shape is a necessity. "The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s," Theron said. "More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow."

After wielding a colossal two-handed battle-ax in The Old Guard, Theron told EW that just lifting the weapon required months of extra training. "I had the most incredible shoulders after," she said with a laugh. "I've never had to do anything like that."

