Charlize Theron says she'll 'f--- anybody up' who goes after drag queens: 'No more room for hate'

Charlize Theron is ready to go full Furiosa on anyone hating on the drag community.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star took a moment to publicly rebuke the "incredibly stupid" anti-drag policies that have been on the rise across the U.S. during a virtual appearance at the Drag Isn't Dangerous live telethon Sunday.

"We love you queens!" Theron said, accompanied by a group of friends. "We're in your corner and we've got you, and I will f--- anybody up who's trying to f--- with anything with you guys."

She added, "There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids — and we all know what I'm talking about right now — and it ain't no drag queen. Because if you've ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more, it makes you a better person."

The Oscar-winning actress then joked that she wished she could "do a death drop right now," but if she did she'd "probably break a hip" along the way.

Theron also encouraged viewers to "please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should," adding, "All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!"

Theron isn't the only actor who has condemned the recent wave of anti-drag and anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation. After praising RuPaul's Drag Race's Footloose-inspired Rusical Wigloose in March, Kevin Bacon's charity Sixdegrees.org created its own line of merchandise with all proceeds going toward supporting the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund.

Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick unveiled the shirts, which feature the slogan "Drag is an art and drag is a right," by dancing to Taylor Swift's song "Karma" in an Instagram video last month.

"Drag bans are bad karma," Bacon captioned the post. "Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more