Widely known as one of the most viral videos on YouTube, the Davies-Carr family who filmed the clip are auctioning the clip off on its 14th anniversary.

Viral 'Charlie Bit My Finger' video is being removed from YouTube and sold as NFT

'Charlie Bit My Finger' is one of the most viral videos of all time.

It's the end of an era for one pivotal viral video.

The Davies-Carr family, the ones behind the 2007 clip "Charlie Bit My Finger," announced that they will be removing footage of the memorable moment from YouTube on May 21, the 14th anniversary of when they first posted it.

The simple clip features a British toddler holding his baby brother, who keeps biting his finger to the point where he cries "Charlie, that really hurt!" Within a year of it being posted to YouTube it had well over 10 million views.

While its view count has been eclipsed by music videos for songs like "Despacito" and "Gangnam Style," it is widely considered to be one of the most-viewed viral videos of all time.

Its departure from YouTube comes as the family auctions off the rights to its usage as an NFT (non-fungible token). EW has reached out to YouTube for comment on the video leaving the platform.

"The NFT winner will also get the opportunity to create their own parody of the video featuring the original stars, Harry and Charlie," the family said in a statement. "Harry and Charlie, now 17 and 15, are soon entering adulthood and embarking on the next chapter of their lives, the perfect opportunity to embrace the next iteration of the internet."

They conclude, "This is not the end of the beloved video, but rather a new beginning." The auction is set to start the morning of May 22.