'Charlie Bit My Finger' video to officially leave YouTube after selling for $760K as an NFT

"Charlie Bit My Finger," the viral video from 2007 that racked up nearly 900 million views online, is officially leaving YouTube after a splashy online auction.

The video was sold as a nonfungible token, a.k.a. an NFT, for $760,999 to a person who goes by the username 3fmusic, according to the auction website.

Charlie bit my finger 'Charlie Bit My Finger' is one of the most viral videos of all time. | Credit: HDCYT/YouTube

As seen in "Charlie Bit My Finger," which dropped in the internet age before the boom of the "social media influencers," Charlie Davies-Carr, then an infant, bites the finger of his brother, Harry Davies-Carr, prompting a hilariously pained reaction that has become a fascination within online culture.

The winner of the NFT auction will be the "sole owner of this lovable piece of internet history," as described by the Davies-Carr family. They will also be able to make a parody of the original video with both Charlie and Harry, now grown up.

For the rest of us, this means that the Davies-Carr family will be removing the video from YouTube for good. Though, unofficial duplicates remain online in various forms. So, enjoy it while it lasts.

"An important element to this auction, for Harry in particular, is that we will also be donating to carbon offset costs of mining bitcoins," the family said in a statement to ABC News. They noted that "the rest of the money coming out of the auction will then go to a college fund for the boys."