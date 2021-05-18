Charles Grodin, Midnight Run and Beethoven star, dies at 86

Charles Grodin, who famously starred in The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run, and Beethoven, died on Tuesday from bone marrow cancer, EW has confirmed. He was 86.

Although Grodin was mostly known for his work on the big screen, throughout his long career he also appeared on television, dazzled on Broadway, authored multiple books, and was a political commentator.

In 1978, he was honored with a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a variety show alongside Chevy Chase, Lorne Michaels, Paul Simon, and Lily Tomlin for the Paul Simon Special. His work in 1972's The Heartbreak Kid, 1988's Midnight Run, and 1993's Dave was also celebrated with various award nominations.

Charles Grodin Credit: Everett Collection

To many fans, the Pittsburgh native is best recognized for playing the deadpan dad in the hit Beethoven franchise films opposite Bonnie Hunt. Grodin's George Newton is a workaholic with no time for a dog but after his three children convince him, they welcome the titular St. Bernard pup named after the composer. Grodin reprised the role in the 1993 sequel Beethoven's 2nd.

Charles Grodin Credit: Everett Collection

Grodin's other film credits include Rosemary's Baby, King Kong, Heaven Can Wait, Seems Like Old Times, The Great Muppet Caper, So I Married an Axe Murderer, and While We're Young.

He made a splash on the small screen in the 1960s western The Virginian before expanding into other genres in N.Y.P.D., Laverne & Shirley, The Charles Grodin Show, The Michael J. Fox Show, Louie, and in 2016 miniseries Madoff. In 2000, he was a correspondent on 60 Minutes II.

Grodin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elissa Durwood Grodin, and their son Nicholas and family, and his daughter Marion.