The rapper's young daughter recognized the comic actor for his turn in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Chance the Rapper gives 'shout out to Jack Frost' after sweet encounter with Martin Short

You can't always rely on the kindness of celebrities, but this Chance the Rapper story about Martin Short should make you smile.

The co-host of The Voice tweeted on Sunday that after boarding a plane with his young daughter Kensli, he came to find out that their assigned seats weren't together. Thankfully, the problem was resolved via the intervention of a kind stranger — who turned out to be famous in his own right.

Chance the Rapper, THE SANTA CLAUSE 3 Credit: Julia Reinhart/WireImage; Everett Collection

"I really ain't wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together," Chance wrote on Twitter. "We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it's THE Martin Short!!"

Chance wasn't the only one who recognized the Only Murders in the Building star. Apparently his daughter is a big fan of Short's work as Jack Frost in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

"SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST," Chance wrote in all caps to round out the tweet.

A representative for Short did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

When someone responded that they would have gladly let their daughter sit by herself in order to get face time with Short, Chance joked about showing the comedian a script for Four Amigos.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.