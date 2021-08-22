Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone, pays musical tribute to late actor during Stand Up to Cancer telecast

Simone Boseman paid a touching and emotional tribute to her late husband, actor Chadwick Boseman, during Saturday Night's Stand Up to Cancer broadcast.

Actor Anthony Anderson introduced Simone, who performed a rendition of the classic "I'll Be Seeing You," written by Sammy Fain, with lyrics by Irving Kahal in 1938.

Simone Boseman on STAND UP TO CANCER - Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, "Stand Up To Cancer" will be co-hosted by Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho, and Sofia Vergara. SU2C co-founder and special guest Katie Couric will also appear, and there will be performances from Brittany Howard, Common and Stevie Wonder. Credit: ABC via Getty

"Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years," Anderson said as he introduced Simone's performance. "The world lost an incredible artist, and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me -- a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them. Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick's wife, Simone."

Simone then performed the emotional song, which has been covered by the likes of the late Dame Vera Lynn, Billie Holiday, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and Tony Bennett.

Simone's performance is at the 39 minute mark in the video below:

Chadwick, who starred as T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, and who played Jackie Robinson in 42, died on August 28, 2020.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the family wrote on Instagram last year when announcing his death. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

A host of celebrities – including Chadwick's Marvel costars including Danai Gurira, Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, and Paul Rudd, took part in the SU2C event, which raises money each year for cancer research programs. Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth were among the hosts and executive producers of this year's event.