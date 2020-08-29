Throughout his career, in addition to playing influential Black figures, Boseman used his power to push for better representation onscreen. At the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, he delivered a memorable speech, telling the audience, "We know what it's like to be told there's not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it's like to be the tail, but not the head. We know what it's like to be beneath, but not above. And that is what we went to work with every day. Because we knew not that we would be around during awards season or that it would make a billion dollars, but we knew that we had something special that we wanted to give the world — that we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing."