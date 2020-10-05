Chadwick Boseman's brother recalls last conversation he had with the actor

Chadwick Boseman's brother is remembering the last conversation he had with the Black Panther actor, who died at age 43 from complications stemming from colon cancer in August.

The performer was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and only shared his diagnosis with close family and friends. In their own heartfelt tributes, many of Boseman's former costars revealed they had no idea what the actor was going through.

In an interview with the New York Times, Derrick Boseman, Chadwick's eldest brother, recalled what would be their final conversation. “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game," the pastor, 54, remembered his youngest brother saying. Derrick told the Times he asked Chadwick what he meant, "but then realized that he was tired. He was ready to go."

“When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,’” Pastor Boseman continued. “And the next day he passed away.”

Boseman also remembered details from their childhood in the small town of Anderson, S.C., and recalled how Chadwick's talents shined from a young age.

“Chad was gifted,” he said, noting his brother's artistic abilities. “He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met.”

Chadwick's other brother, Kevin Boseman, also spoke to the outlet about the Chadwick he knew versus the world-renowned Marvel star.

“I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick,” Kevin, 48, said. “And there’s just been a lot of Chadwick in the air.”

The Lion King dancer, who's also an actor and writer, said when someone becomes a celebrity, “You have to start sharing that person with the world; I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother.”

He continued, “A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star. I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself."

“He always did his best,” Kevin added. “His best was incredible.”