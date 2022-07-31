Nichols, best known as Star Trek's Lt. Uhura, passed away July 30 at age 89.

Stars across the galaxy mourn 'trailblazing, incomparable' Nichelle Nichols: 'My heart is heavy'

Nichelle Nichols, the legendary Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original Stark Trek series, has passed away, prompting a flood of social media reactions memorializing the groundbreaking actress.

Nichelle Nichols during Comedy Central's Roast of William Shatner - Show at CBS Studio Center in Studio City, California, United States. Nichelle Nichols during Comedy Central's Roast of William Shatner | Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

George Takei, who co-starred with Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted that he would have more to say about his U.S.S. Enterprise shipmate, but, he added, "For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend."

He then shared a heartwarming picture of the two of them with the caption, "We lived long and prospered together."

J.J. Abrams, director of the 2009 Star Trek reboot film, called Nichols a "remarkable woman in a remarkable role."

The official Star Trek Twitter account paid tribute to Nichols, noting that she will be "deeply missed."

Wilson Cruz, who plays one half of the final frontier's first gay couple on Star Trek Discovery, applauded Nichols' "grace" and inspiration. "Before we understood how much #RepresentationMatters #NichelleNichols modeled it for us," he wrote. "With her very presence & her grace she shone a light on who we as people of color are & inspired us to reach for our potential."