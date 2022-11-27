Carey, Beals, Debbie Allen, Lenny Kravitz, and Diane Warren were among those paying tribute to Cara, who passed away Nov. 25 at age 63.

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Beals, other celebs react to the death of Irene Cara: 'Such an inspiration'

Celebrities from music, film, and television are remembering Oscar-winning singer, actress, and songwriter Irene Cara, who died Friday at age 63.

Cara won her Academy Award for co-writing the theme song from the 1983 film Flashdance, "Flashdance...What a Feeling." The star of that movie, Jennifer Beals, paid tribute to Cara, whom she called a "brilliant" and "fearless triple threat."

"Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent," Beals wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of them at the Oscars. "It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream."

Cara's breakthrough film performance was in 1976's Sparkle about three sisters who form a girl group, but her biggest role was in 1980's Fame as starry-eyed protagonist Coco Hernandez. Debbie Allen co-starred in that film as well as the TV series of the same name as dance instructor Lydia Grant.

"My heart is broken," Allen tweeted. "IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME!"

Lenny Kravitz admitted to being "madly in love" with her character Coco and that he was greatly inspired by Cara as an artist.

"Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease," Kravitz tweeted. "You also defined an era that is so close to my heart. Your portrayal of "Coco" in Alan Parker's Fame is immortal and know that I was madly in love with her. Thank you Irene. You're gonna live forever."

Mariah Carey posted a screenshot of Fame along with Cara's hit single from the movie, "Out Here On My Own," which Carey had also covered. "I put on the original Fame in honor of the late, great Irene Cara," she wrote. "Such an inspiration to so many, especially to me. Her beauty and talent is awe-inspiring in this movie. Rest in peace, dear angel."

"Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light up the sky like a flame," wrote Diane Warren, the Oscar-nominated songwriter recently honored with a Governors Award.

John Leguizamo said Cara was "one of the reasons" he is here today and that she "fueled" his community.

'She was one of the reasons I am here today!" he tweeted. "She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power!"

"Now ... there is nothing," said fellow Oscar-winner Questlove, sharing Cara's publicist's announcement of her death on Instagram. "Goodbye Irene Cara. I'm sad about this."