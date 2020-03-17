Celebrity livestreams to keep you entertained while social distancing

With a growing number of entertainment venues closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, from movie theaters to concerts and festivals, more and more stars are going out of their way to still give us what we want.

EW has compiled a list of stars like Miley Cyrus, Keith Urban, John Legend and more who are hopping on Instagram Live, Periscope, and other streaming platforms to reach their fans live during social distancing. Here are some to check out:

Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions with Chris Martin, John Legend, Miguel, Sean Mendes, Camila Cabello, and more

In collaboration with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, musicians are helping unite people all over the world with iconic songs played right from the comfort of their homes to stream into yours. The inaugural #TogetherAtHome concert started with Chris Martin of Coldplay , who performed "Yellow," "Green Eyes," "Sky Full of Stars," and "Viva La Vida."

Next up was John Legend, who performed Tuesday, doing classics like "All of Me" and "Good Morning," and previewed a new song called "Actions Speak Louder Than Love Songs" from his upcoming album that he also announced during the livestream.

Miguel, Sean Mendes, and Camila Cabello are also set to play upcoming streams.

Miley Cyrus

Monday through Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT, Cyrus fans will be able to watch Bright Minded: Live, a series of conversations that she will have with guests to hopefully bring positivity during an uncertain time. Confirmed guests already include New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Daniel Amens, and singer/bestie Demi Lovato.

"Me and my guests using our influence and platform to bring optimism connecting from afar in a time of social distancing..." Cyrus wrote in an Instagram story on Monday.

Keith Urban

Support your significant other during the coronavirus pandemic like Nicole Kidman on a stool during Keith Urban's concert livestream.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

On March 15, Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda began a Periscope video performing some of the musical's classic hits to raise money for The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares.

Ben Platt

Dubbed #Quarantunes, The Politician star Ben Platt and friends are hosting a virtual dance party on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will require attendees to download the free app Stationhead to listen along to his playlist.

Stephen Amell

If you want to see your favorite Green Arrow star chat up his fans, check out Stephen Amell's Instagram live every day at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT where he'll be answering fan questions. Maybe you'll get in on the action too!

Alyson Stoner

Dancer and actress Alyson Stoner is hosting mental health check-ins on her Instagram twice a day during the quarantine. The first of the day will include a simple meditation at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, and then the second will is dubbed a "mindful movement series" that starts at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. ET.

Yo-Yo Ma

Classical musician Yo-Yo Ma is starting an Instagram series called #SongsOfComfort. On March 14, he began with Dvorak's "Going Home," and on Monday he performed the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3.

Juanes and Alejandro Sanz

"La Camisa Negra" singer Juanes and Alejandro Sanz came together for an at home concert dubbed #LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa. Songs they performed include "Es Por Ti," "A Dios Le Pido" and Sanz's 1997 earworm "Corazon Partio."

Hunter Hayes

Due to his postponed tour, country artist Hunter Hayes will be doing a concert a week on his YouTube channel.

