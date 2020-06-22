Many people weren't able to spend time with their loved ones for Father's Day this year due to COVID-19, but they still got to celebrate their dads on social media. Celebrities like Ben Stiller and Drew Barrymore were among those who shared cute throwback photos with their late fathers, while stars like Goldie Hawn and Chrissy Teigen got to enjoy the holiday with the special men in their lives.

Ben Stiller

Stiller honored his late father, comedian Jerry Stiller, by sharing a photo of the two back when he was a kid. "Happy Father’s Day to a Dad who always showed up. Miss you," Stiller captioned the photo. The elder Stiller died in May at the age of 92.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans also shared a photo of his dad from his childhood. "Happy Father’s Day to the greatest mustache I’ve ever known," read the actor's funny Instagram caption.

Mindy Kaling

Although she didn't share a photo of her father, saying he was "too shy," Mindy Kaling wrote a beautiful post about his dedication to her daughter Katherine and how he's visited her "every single day" since she was born in 2017.

Not even COVID-19 could stop him.

"For three months he met her outside a glass door in his mask and gloves at my house and talked to her. He would drop off homemade puzzles and Indian food," the comedian wrote. "It’s funny how you can love your own father even more by seeing how they love your kids. I’m so lucky to have him in my life."

Kehlani

Kehlani tweeted Polaroids of her late father, as well as a photo of herself at his grave from two years ago. "yall gon get the same pictures of my dad every father’s day because they the only pictures i got," the singer wrote.

Cardi B

Cardi B shared an adorable video of her daughter Kulture playing with her husband Offset's hair. "Happy Father’s Day again !!! This still happens till this day but now she smacks him," the rapper wrote. She also posted a cute family photo that included the Migos rappers' three kids from his previous relationships.

John Cleese

Monty Python cofounder John Cleese joked that he was spending Father's Day by "rewriting my will," after his daughter was quoted saying he wasn't her favorite member of the iconic comedy troupe.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen honored both her husband John Legend and her father on Instagram. "I could have never imagined a better daddy for my babies. You were made to do many things in life but you were absolutely made to be a dad. We love you we love you!!" the model and businesswoman posted, along with pictures of Legend with their two kids.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama celebrated her husband Barack Obama on Instagram. "Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from," she wrote. "We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack! ❤️"

The former president recently congratulated the class of 2020 in a video message, and shared encouraging words with new grads.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore offered a thoughtful perspective on Father's Day and talked about what it was like growing up with her dad, actor John Drew Barrymore.

"I think I would have liked to have a dad who didn’t look so out there. Or who stayed. Or was capable of anything really. But his wildness runs through me," the actress said in an eloquent Instagram post. "His gifts are here. His demons to overcome are mine to break! I love him not for who I wanted him to be, but for who he was. ... My dad gave me the gift of life! A wicked sense of humor! And that wildness that I truly do cherish."

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn looked absolutely delighted in her photo with husband Kurt Russell, whom she's been married to since 1983. "Nobody laughs like him and nobody loves like him," she captioned the image. "Happy Father’s Day to you my angel."

Lana Condor

To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor shared a sweet photo with her parents and brother.

"This is my family. And this is the front steps of the orphanage my brother and I were adopted from. My dad and mom went through hell and back to find us and make us a family," the actress wrote. "I’m forever, deeply, fiercely grateful. HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE BEST MAN ILL EVER KNOW happy Father’s Day daddio"

Here are more celebrities who posted about Father's Day today:

Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz

Drake

Reese Witherspoon

Willow Smith and Will Smith

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger

John Stamos

Bruce Willis

Michael Douglas