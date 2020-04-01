Remembering the stars we've lost to coronavirus

Prolific playwright Terrence McNally, whose works included Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, Ragtime, and Kiss of the Spider Woman, died on March 24 from complications of coronavirus. He was 81. McNally, a winner of four Tony Awards and recipient of the 2019 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, always seemed to cast an eye toward those who suffer for (or because of) their art as well the disenfranchised and regretful as the man behind the backbones of dozens of plays and musicals over the years, many of them considered modern touchstones, especially in his depictions of various generations of gay men, particularly in dealing with the life complication of a community’s loss from AIDS and its aftermath, often handled in a thoughtful, seriocomic manner. After his death, the theater community united to honor McNally with a livestream reading of his 1991 play Lips Together, Teeth Apart.