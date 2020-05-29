Don Cheadle, Steve Carell, Kehlani, and more are helping bail out Minnesota protestors

The Hollywood effort from the likes of Janelle Monáe and Seth Rogen comes during days of protests in the Minneapolis area for the death of George Floyd.

Celebrities like John Boyega have spoken out against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer just as hundreds are protesting in the city and around the country. Now, stars including Don Cheadle, Steve Carell, and Janelle Monáe are taking action to provide aid to those who have been arrested during the public outcry.

On Thursday, various celebrities began posting that they've donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund — a nonprofit that helps bail out low-income individuals who wouldn't have the means to do so — in an effort to help protestors. Some, like rapper Noname and Kehlani, posted screenshots of their direct donations to the fund. Noname called out for her celebrity followers to do the same. That tweet now has about 4,000 retweets.

The tweets are not only about celebrities showing they have deep pockets, but it's also an avenue for their millions of followers to pay it forward. User Kate @kadbevins36 tweeted to Cheadle: "Ty for the share. Super easy to make a quick donation. God Bless," with a checkmark and heart emoji.

Here are some other examples:

After apologizing for tweeting a joke overnight about the protests, Lil Nas X encouraged his 4.7 million followers to donate to the fund and sign a Change.org petition.

Floyd, who was arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, died on Monday after pleading for help as police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground by holding his knee to Floyd's neck for approximately eight minutes. Video capturing the incident surfaced, sparking protests that continued Thursday.

The four police officers involved in Floyd's death were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman added that the investigation was ongoing and that he anticipated more charges to come, possibly against the other three officers who were at the scene.

Take a look at more celebrities that are donating or encouraging their followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund below: