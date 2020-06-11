The biggest celebrity apologies on social media in 2020

Lana Del Rey has already landed in hot water twice this year. Most recently, the singer was called out by Kehlani, Tinashe, and others for sharing videos that showed looting and revealed demonstrators’ faces at protests against police brutality. Her posts, which Kehlani said “[endangered] the lives of black people” by disclosing identities, were later deleted. The R&B singer actually was one of the artists named by Del Rey in her controversial statement from May 21, in which she attacked critics who say her music is “glamorizing abuse” while Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and others have notched hits “about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f---ing, cheating, etc." After users said she was attacking women of color, Del Rey remained unapologetic, saying the artists were her “favorite f---ing people,” In a followup post, she told fans that “making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me.”