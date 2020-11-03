Election Day is finally here, and celebrities are feeling just as anxious, fearful, hopeful, and the other jumbled mix of emotions as the rest of us are today.

Stars like Cardi B, Jason Momoa, Octavia Spencer, Spike Lee, and more shared videos and photos with their vote stickers on social media after hitting the polls, while a topless Chelsea Handler shared a bit more.

Others posted messages reflecting on the importance of democracy and what is at stake.

"When I think of this country, I don’t think of its laws, I think of its people," Lizzo wrote on Instagram. "I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible....Because of you, I’m still hopeful."

The singer, half-dressed in a jumpsuit made from an American flag, went on: "I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it. I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong. Let religion live in the churches and places of worship... the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress.

"I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it," she continued. "It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting."

