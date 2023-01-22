Simu Liu, Lisa Ling, and more celebrities condemn Lunar New Year mass shooting in California

SOUL OF A NATION - 5/27/22 - ABC News groundbreaking Soul of a Nation returns with a special presentation, Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage, the networks first-ever primetime program celebrating the diversity and recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of the vibrant Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community. The primetime presentation, hosted by actor, New York Times bestselling author and social justice activist George Takei, underscores the strength, beauty and resilience of the AANHPI community against a backdrop of ongoing hate attacks and a history of exclusion, marginalization and invisibility. Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage A Soul of a Nation Presentation airs Friday, May 27, 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images) GEORGE TAKEI; WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Lisa Ling attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Simu Liu speaks onstage during the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN)

