Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, beloved for his shrill voice and crude humor, died at the age of 67 after battling an undisclosed illness, his family shared Tuesday. Hollywood stars have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star, remembering the Gilbert and Aladdin actor as a "brilliant comedian" and "gift."

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, who appeared with Gottfried on an iconic episode of Hollywood Squares, remembered the late comic as someone who made him laugh "at times when laughter did not come easily."

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart remembered opening for the comedian early in his standup career, calling Gottfried someone who "could leave you gasping for breath."

Bill Burr recalled the first time he saw the comedian live in Boston.

CODA star Marlee Matlin remembered Gottfried as "funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside."

Kathy Griffin shared a photo of the actor alongside late comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, who also both passed away in 2022, noting that Gottfried "would be the first to make a joke about this picture today."

Conan O'Brien remembered the comedian with a throwback anecdote, calling one of his bits the "nerviest, funniest thing I had seen."

See more tributes from Gottfried's famous admirers below.