Celebrities have begun sharing tributes to the influential visionary after news broke Sunday that he died of cancer.

Celebrities have begun sharing tributes to influential Louis Vuitton fashion designer, DJ, and album art creator Virgil Abloh after news broke Sunday that he died of cancer.

Producer Pharrell Williams, a musician heavily involved in the fashion industry, posted, "My heart is broken," adding, "Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius / your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever."

Drake posted a series of photos of him and Abloh on Instagram with the caption: "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything."

Meanwhile, Questlove wrote on Instagram: "Virgil Abloh was art…The teachable lesson here is disrupt. Provoke. Be controversial. Push buttons. Be a conversation piece….live as a true artist."

Hailey Bieber, who commissioned Abloh to design her wedding dress, shared a photos of them in the lead-up to her marriage to Justin Bieber, along with an extensive caption.

"Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply," she wrote. She added that Abloh "was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into."

Other stars Abloh dressed during his time at Louis Vuitton paid respect to the designer as well, with actor Riz Ahmed writing, "Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what's possible."

Idris Elba wrote, "Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man."

K-pop stars BTS tweeted, "It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius."

Read on to see more celebrities pay tribute to Abloh.