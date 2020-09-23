From a Sterling K. Brown thirst trap to a Scandal movie: How celebs are getting out the vote

Celebrities have been doing their part to get out the vote for decades.

From MTV campaigns to Rock the Vote to public proclamations on awards shows, stars have long urged their fans to register to vote and make sure their voices are heard at the ballot box. Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day in the United States, and famous folks are getting creative with their efforts.

Kerry Washington drew her fans in with a steamy Scandal GIF, promising more info on a potential Scandal movie if followers clicked on a link — which promptly took them to When We All Vote, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing participation in elections.

Sterling K. Brown also took a unique approach, resorting to a thirst trap to get his fans' attention. Posting a shirtless photo of himself, Brown wrote, "Like what you see? There's more where this came from" with a link taking readers to Vote.org.

Others, like Laura Dern, took a more straightforward tack, simply posting a message directing followers to resources and urging them to register and vote. Dern posed in "Vote" masks with the rest of her iconic Jurassic Park trio, Sam O'Neill and Jeff Goldblum. "It's National Voter Registration Day!" she wrote. "Make sure you and your coworkers are signed up to vote. I did!! The future is voting. Link in my bio!!!"

Some celebs taking part in the campaign have already hit their goals. Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein went live together on Instagram after 200 people registered to vote.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CE23IhGpH6T/

The campaign also brought Dickinson's Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Baryshnikov back together to bake a treat inspired by their AppleTV+ series.

Read on to see who else got in on the fun on National Voter Registration day.