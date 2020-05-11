See how celebs are celebrating Mother's Day while social distancing

Happy Mother's Day!

On this wholesome Sunday, celebrities have been posting sweet tributes to their moms and partners, sharing throwback photos, and figuring out ways to celebrate even during the pandemic.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton tweeted a funny photo of himself and his family standing apart, per COVID-19 guidelines. "Happy extra weird Mother's Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!!" he wrote.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shared a video of herself from 1990 when she was 10 months old to mark Mother's Day.

"My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories — from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom," the singer tweeted.

The Hemsworth brothers

Liam Hemsworth and his brother Luke showed love to their mother Leonie, although only the Thor actor could be with her in person. The youngest Hemsworth shared a throwback photo of himself as a youngin posing next to his mother on Instagram, while Chris posted a photo of himself alongside Leonie and his wife Elsa Pataky, captioning, "Happy mother’s days to all the incredible mums out there we salute you!!"

Their brother Luke wished his wife Samantha Hemsworth a happy Mother's Day on Instagram, sharing a photo of her in a bathing suit and Blundstone boots with the caption, "Happy Mother’s Day to this true blue Aussie mama! Love you in the blunnies."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake posted a sweet message to his wife, Jessica Biel, on Sunday. The couple has one son, Silas, born in 2015.

"You continue to keep me in complete awe every day. This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!!" he wrote on Instagram, along with a series of photos of his family.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend shared two posts to honor his wife Chrissy Teigen, as well as both their mothers.

"Our babies are so lucky to have you. I can't imagine our lives without your love, creativity and spirit of adventure," he said about Teigen. In another Instagram post, he called his mom and mother-in-law "perfect grandmothers" to his two kids.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Given that it's Will Smith, you just know the actor and funnyman would do something extra and hilarious to celebrate Mother's Day — and he didn't disappoint. He uploaded a compilation video of all the times he's annoyed his wife Jada Pinkett Smith with the caption: "Happy Mothers Day Love, Your Oldest child, Willard."

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

For Mother's Day, Joshua Jackson penned some beautiful words to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith, who gave birth to their baby girl just weeks ago.

"Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days, I want to thank you for the being the light that you are," the Little Fires Everywhere actor said. "For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb."

America Ferrera

America Ferrera, also a new mom after giving birth to her daughter six days ago, posted a photo of her baby's hand holding onto her thumb. She wrote on Instagram, "LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

Although the actress said the quarantine "canceled her Baby Shower," she still managed to deliver supplies to an organization helping moms and children at the border.

Carey Hart

Pink has been through a lot recently, having recovered from coronavirus along with her son Jameson. Her husband Carey Hart praised her strength on Sunday, calling the singer "a next-level mother."

"Through this crazy quarantine and COVID infection, she has been the true hero of our house," he wrote on Instagram. "Jameson has had a rough road w/ getting sick, and she has been a champion. I’m so proud of you baby for the mother and person that you are."

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling shared a photo of herself and daughter Katherine on Instagram with a caption celebrating moms around the world.

"Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now, she wrote. "It’s nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom."

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey took to Twitter to express her "challenging" relationship with Mother's Day due to her own personal struggles. In the eloquently written note, the singer recognized all her "sisters in the world who aren't quite where they thought they would be this Mother's Day, and to all of my sisters who are blissfully happy as well."

Earlier on Sunday, she also thanked her friends for their motherly bond.

"Thank you Lord for reminding me that we get to choose our family today and that we get to walk with our chosen sisters and take turns nurturing each other," she tweeted.

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham took time to celebrate her mother today, while also sharing words of comfort to those who can't or don't want to commemorate the occasion.

"For those who aren’t necessarily welcoming Mother’s Day, I see you, I love you and wherever you are today- resentful, lonely, nostalgic, resigned or maybe even joyful- you are already #wellenough," the actress and writer tweeted, adding that the holiday "can also summon a tidal wave of grief for those who have lost their own mother figure or their ability to be a mother in the way they’d always dreamed."

