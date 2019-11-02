See all the celebrities who've been arrested with Jane Fonda at D.C. climate change protests

Actress and activist Jane Fonda has committed to showing up at the steps of the U.S. Capitol every Friday through January 2020 to stage a demonstration meant to draw awareness to climate change. Fonda has invited her famous friends to join the protest with her until they’re eventually arrested. Scroll through to see who has turned up to join her so far.
Jane Fonda, Oct. 18
Last month, the 81-year-old announced she had moved to D.C. to be more active on the issue of climate change. “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday,” she told The Washington Post.
Sam Waterston, Oct. 18
The first celebrity to join Fonda was her Grace and Frankie costar Sam Waterston.
Ted Danson, Oct. 25
The Good Place star Ted Danson took a turn the following week.
Catherine Keener, Nov. 1
Get Out‘s Catherine Keener showed up for a post-Halloween protest.
Rosanna Arquette, Nov. 1
Joining Keener and Fonda was Desperately Seeking Susan BAFTA winner Rosanna Arquette.