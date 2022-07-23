"We were like, 'Let's pretend we're aliens who have just come down to Earth. We don't even know what music is.'"

When actress Casey Wilson needs to quash her curiosity quick, she apparently reaches for her inner extraterrestrial — particularly when it involves Britney Spears.

During a conversation on The Jess Cagle Show on Thursday, the Happy Endings star described the difficulty of working with Sam Asghari, a.k.a. the new Mr. Spears, at the height of the Free Britney movement.

Asghari appeared in three episodes of the Showtime series Black Monday with Wilson, and when she and her friend and costar Andrew Rannells learned they'd be sharing screen time with Spears' then-boyfriend, they came up with a plan to keep it cool.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Casey Wilson attends Showtime's "I Love That For You" premiere event at Pacific Design Center on April 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"We really love Britney and wanted her freed desperately," Wilson recalled. But at the same time, she added, "We wanted to be just obviously appropriate and not ask the thousands of questions that we had."

The solution she and Rannells landed on was, uh, out of this world.

"We were like, 'Let's pretend we're aliens who have just come down to Earth. We don't even know what music is,'" Wilson said. "'Like, we're not of that world. We're thespians.'"

Their long-term strategy was to establish trust with Asghari and "get in there." But alas, she said, "We didn't get much, and that's on us."

In the end, Wilson enjoyed her Black Monday scenes with Asghari — whom she called "a lovely, lovely guy" — and pointed specifically to the season 3 premiere, which featured an energetic sex scene with the pair.

"Sometimes God puts you in a time and a place," Wilson joked. "You're the chosen one. Someone has to simulate sex with this man in the middle of what's happening with Free Britney. And it was me."

Black Monday, also starring Don Cheadle and Regina Hall, ran for three seasons on Showtime, from 2019 to 2021.

This time frame overlaps with a momentous time in Spears' life. In November 2021, a judge terminated the singer's 13-year conservatorship, granting her control of her estate and finances.

She and Asghari had announced their engagement in September 2021, and although their June wedding day was briefly disrupted when Spears' ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander tried to crash the event, the pair did tie the knot. (Alexander faces felony stalking charges stemming from the incident.)

