Casey Affleck says he wasn't the man throwing out brother Ben's Ana de Armas cutout

Casey Affleck would like everyone to know he did not trash Ana de Armas — in cardboard form or otherwise.

Following reports that the Knives Out star and Affleck's brother Ben had ended their relationship, photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed a man disposing of the life-size cardboard cutout of de Armas that had previously been spotted on the Justice League star's lawn. While some observers speculated that Casey was the one discarding the cutout, he denied doing so in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"No, that's not me, and I can't even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to," the Manchester by the Sea star said. "A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me."

"The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships," he added. "I wouldn't know because I've been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it's been challenging to relationships."

Sources previously told PEOPLE that the couple's split was "mutual" and "completely amicable," and that "Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Casey Affleck also praised de Armas and expressed high hopes for her career, with the films No Time to Die, Blonde, and Deep Water (in which de Armas and Ben Affleck play a married couple) on the horizon.

"I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn't come out, and I would bet a lot that she's gonna pick up every single award," Affleck said. "She's gonna have a good year. I'm not too worried about her."

He added, "I think she's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems [either]. My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.'"

Affleck's latest film, the dramedy Our Friend, is available now on VOD. He will also appear in the LGBTQ romance The World to Come, which will be released on February 12.