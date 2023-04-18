The actress was remembered by Ron Sloan, who portrayed her son in the 1985 horror film, as a "wonderful, brilliant actress [slash] mom."

Carol Locatell, the actress best known for her fiery performance as no-nonsense, foul-mouthed mom Ethel Hubbard in Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning, has died. She was 82.

Ron Sloan, who played Locatell's son Junior in the horror flick, confirmed that the actress died following a battle with cancer in a Facebook statement on Monday.

"Dearest friends, fans, and Horror family, with great sadness, it breaks my heart to announce that my Friday the 13th Part 5 Mom, (Ethel Hubbard) Carol Locatell has passed away," Sloan wrote. "She had battled cancer for many years. For the longest time, I thought she [was going to] kick cancer's ass, 'cause she really was a tough lady."

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Carol Locatell in 'Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

The actress' husband, Gregory Prestopino, told The Hollywood Reporter that Locatell died at her Sherman Oaks, Calif., home on April 11. As Ethel Hubbard, she delighted audiences as a foul-mouth, shotgun-wielding, and stew-making mother who resides near Pinehurst Halfway House in the 1985 film.

Sloan added that, over the years, he'd shared "more laughter with Carol [than] you could ever imagine" and especially loved seeing her connect with the slasher franchise's fanbase. He noted that she often asked fans if they'd like her to flip them off or write one of her legendary lines from the film alongside her autograph, including "You big dildo, eat your f---ing slop," "Who the f--- are you," and "What the f--- do you want.'"

"We were not only great friends, but we were family," he continued. "Those of us who are fortunate enough to be actors in horror films know the meaning of the Horror Family. This is truly a life experience for me and I am so proud to have Carol Locatell share her private life with her husband, Greg, with my wife Lisa."

BEST FRIENDS Carol Locatell in 1982's 'Best Friends' | Credit: Everett Collection

"From laughter to tears, I was truly blessed to work with this wonderful, brilliant, actress / mom. Her sailor mouth will truly be missed at the next convention," he concluded. "Please say a prayer for her and her family. She truly did love her fans, and we truly had so much fun together meeting you. Please feel free to post your pictures and memories of Carol to celebrate her life. Many blessings and #F--K CANCER!"

Born in 1940, Locatell made her acting debut in a 1967 episode of the beloved sitcom The Flying Nun and, six years later, made the jump to the big screen as Priscilla in the 1973 action film Coffy.

In addition to her role in Friday the 13th Part V, Locatell also appeared in three films with late actor Burt Reynolds — 1981's Paternity and Sharky's Machine, and 1982's Best Friends — as well as 2002's Bug and 2005's The Family Stone. Her television credits include Bonanza, M*A*S*H, ER, Ally McBeal, Touched by an Angel, NYPD Blue, Mad Men, Scandal, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Shameless, and more.

