Rob Reiner, Alan Alda, more pay tribute to comedy legend Carl Reiner: 'He is irreplaceable'

The news of comedy legend Carl Reiner's death at age 98 sent shockwaves through the comedy industry on Tuesday. Reiner delighted viewers with comedic film and TV work over the decades, from playing the straight man to Mel Brooks to creating The Dick Van Dyke Show. Over the course of his long life, Reiner personally worked with many other famous comedians as an actor and performer. He was also the father of three children, including actor and director Rob Reiner.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," Rob tweeted on Tuesday.

Friends, fans, and collaborators alike shared their memories and condolences online. Harry Shearer, who co-created This Is Spinal Tap with Rob, called Reiner's work on The Dick Van Dyke Show "the first great TV show about TV." The Good Place creator Michael Schur, who knows a thing or two about making good sitcoms and whose Parks and Recreation Reiner appeared on in recent years, wrote that "The Dick Van Dyke Show debuted in 1961 and it's still funny. That's a magic trick."

"My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts," Alan Alda tweeted. "We love you, Carl."

Below, check out more messages celebrating Reiner's life and legacy.