The rapper tweeted about protecting children from predators in schools and churches hours before posting about a resurfaced video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a child to suck his tongue.

Cardi B is addressing a controversial video of the Dalai Lama amid an impassioned warning about child safety.

The 30-year-old rapper and mother of two cautioned her followers about predatory adults in a multi-part Twitter discussion on Monday, which eventually turned to focus on a recently resurfaced video of the spiritual leader telling a child to suck his tongue after kissing him on the lips.

"This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit [sic] money, power & our churches," she tweeted, without referencing the Dalai Lama by name. "Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn't allow people to do to them."

Hours later, she shared a response that referenced the viral video, which the Dalai Lama has since addressed.

"Man I'm telling yall," she wrote in a quote tweet of a screen grab from the clip, which EW is not including here to protect the identity of the child.

Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards; Dalai Lama gestures a he leads a teachings gathering in Leh Cardi B and the Dalai Lama | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; MOHD ARHAAN ARCHER/AFP via Getty Images

The recording artist received pushback over her statement, which she addressed in a follow-up message on Monday afternoon.

"Wow all this support I'm getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning," she said, suggesting that she hadn't seen the video until after sharing her initial note. "Thank you everyone. I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting."

The Dalai Lama, an 87-year-old spiritual leader who previously won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, apologized for the incident in a Twitter statement.

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the statement read. "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

