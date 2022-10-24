The rapper took issue with an Instagram post Madonna made about her controversial 1992 Sex book.

The Queen of Pop and a rap princess had a royal falling out over the weekend.

After Madonna published an Instagram Story celebrating the 30-year anniversary of her 1992 Sex book, Cardi B posted a since-deleted tweet criticizing the iconic singer-songwriter for her choice of words.

"I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a whore, a witch a heretic and the devil," Madonna wrote over the weekend, ending her post with a clown emoji. "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You're welcome bitches."

Shortly thereafter, Cardi B tweeted about the post, telling her followers that she "literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her," and said that she felt Madonna could "make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth."

Madonna and Cardi B clash over the pop icon's 'Sex' book 30-year anniversary post

The rapper later indicated that she had a "beautiful" conversation with Madonna, who tweeted support for Cardi B on Sunday.

"I love you [Cardi B]!!" Madonna wrote. "Always have and always will."

Cardi B also tweeted a thank-you note to someone named Jason, seemingly a reference to entertainment outlet Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, who tweeted about being "on the phone with Madonna and Cardi" while he listened "to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other."

Prior to the short-lived spat, Madonna and Cardi B collaborated together on Quavo's 2018 Quavo Huncho album track "Champagne Rosé," which has been streamed nearly 19 million times on Spotify alone.

"I met my real life IDOL Madonna. I can't even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever," Cardi B said of Madonna the time. "I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed 'Material Girl' freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist bitch. I'm soo happy."

