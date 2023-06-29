The Star-Spangled Man with a Plan is embarking on a new mission: to spend his summer offline.

Chris Evans, known for his role as Steve Rogers in the Captain America films and the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, announced that he would be quitting social media (for now) before deleting his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday. Evans' decision serendipitously occurred (or not?) just days before the most patriotic holiday of all: the Fourth of July — a.k.a what would this year be Steve Rogers' 105th birthday.

"Hey, everyone. I'm treating myself to a summer with less screen time, so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and IG," Evans wrote on Twitter, per screenshots shared on social media. "See you soon! Much love!"

The actor, who also co-created the civic engagement platform A Starting Point, previously celebrated Rogers' 100th birthday in a now-deleted Instagram post in 2018, writing, "Happy 4th, everyone!! I love this country and I'm proud of how far we've come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20."

Evans seems to have been inspired to leave the online world behind after seeing Taron Egerton's announcement Thursday that he would be logging off for the remainder of the year. Before deleting his account, he reposted Egerton's statement on his Instagram Story and added, "Couldn't have said it better myself!!! Count me in. Gonna take a little break. Much love, everyone!"

In his own post, Egerton explained that he needed a breather because being online made him feel "a bit removed from myself."

"I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it," he continued. "I just think it's hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself."

The Rocketman star went on to state that he's "gotten myself into a place where I spend too much time scrolling" and now thinks "my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result."

Egerton concluded, "And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments to getting me there. Thanks, everyone, for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it, but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while. I'm really not sure this stuff is very good for any of us."

