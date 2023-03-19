Watch Candace Cameron Bure tease Dave Coulier about a '90s song that 'may or may not' be about him

Dave Coulier is best known for three things. Being a delight. Being Uncle Joey on Full (and later Fuller) House. And being the supposed object of Alanis Morissette's ire in her epic 1995 power anthem, "You Oughta Know."

During the second annual 90s Con, Coulier wandered into Full House castmate Candace Cameron Bure's interview and she playfully joked that she remembered "a good '90s song that may or may not have been written" about him. Watch the video above.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 16: Actor / Comedian Dave Coulier attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Recording artist Alanis Morissette attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) Dave Coulier (left(, Alanis Morissette (right) | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; JC Olivera/Getty

Coulier, mouth agape, takes a beat before dusting off the lyrics to Offspring's 1994 hit, "Come Out and Play" in the video above. "You gotta keep 'em separated," he sings. "Is that it?"

In his defense, that is a good '90s song. But it's the '90s, there are too many good songs to choose from. Morissette, for her part, has always been cagey about the subject of the Grammy-winning single.

"Well, I don't confirm who the song's about. So everyone can guess all they want," Morissette told EW last year prior to Jagged Little Pill opening at the Los Angeles Pantages Theater. "I wasn't writing 'You Oughta Know' for the sake of revenge, but I think revenge is really, really important in fantasy."

"I love revenge as an idea," she added. "I don't advocate revenge as a practice or acting out in that destructive anger kind of way. Nobody wins. But I think the emotion of anger and the emotion of devastation has to be transmuted or spent or moved, otherwise it makes us sick. So that's why I wrote it. I didn't write it to get very specific. I think if I was intending to punish someone, I would've put their name everywhere and probably their home address, which would be really weird. "

Additional reporting by Yolanda Machado.

