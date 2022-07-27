Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa seem to be on good terms.

Bure responded to Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity I've met" in a viral TikTok earlier this week, explaining in a video she shared Tuesday on Instagram that she and the YouTuber had a "great conversation" about the debacle. While Siwa did not provide additional context about Bure in her TikTok, the Full House star shared that the incident in question occurred at the Fuller House premiere in 2016, when Siwa was just 11.

"I want to talk about the JoJo situation," Bure said in her video. "I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday. I had no idea where it came from. I immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened. So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her and we had a great conversation."

Siwa did not expect her "silly TikTok trend" to go viral, Bure said, adding, "She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad, and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her. But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

The dancer-singer then reportedly told Bure, "You weren't even mean! And I get it now as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions. But at that time I was 11."

Bure said in her video, "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart. I didn't take a picture with you! I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

While Siwa said it was "seriously not a big deal," Bure replied, "Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter."

Candace Cameron-Bure, JoJo Siwa Candace Cameron Bure; JoJo Siwa | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Everything is "all good on the JoJo front" now, Bure concluded. "We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career. She said she still loves watching Full House, and watches it to fall asleep, and it's a comfort show for her, so we had all the feels. It was all good. There's no drama."

In her TikTok video, Siwa also identified Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity she's met and Zendaya as her celebrity crush. She also jokingly hailed SpongeBob SquarePants as the "celebrity that did me dirty," which seemed to allude to the star's rocky relationship with Nickelodeon, the home of the fry cook sponge.

