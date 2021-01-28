How Cameo is booming in the pandemic era

To keep the site on a growth trajectory, Cameo actively recruits the latest zeitgeist crackers, like those crazy cats from Netflix's Tiger King. "Within a week of [the docuseries] dropping, we had all the main characters on the platform," says Galanis proudly. "By the time Carole Baskin joined, she set the record for most bookings in a month, and made over $300,000 her first month on Cameo." The site's search engine also helps the team figure out who next to approach. Though users will always look for Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé (the company has approached them all, to no avail), it's the B- and C-level folks who seem to have the biggest appeal for the site's target audience of fans ages 25 to 54. Larry Thomas, who played the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld, now pulls in an impressive six figures on Cameo. And Brian Baumgartner, a.k.a. Kevin from NBC's The Office, made more than $1 million this year alone. "The world has changed in the last five years, in that the monolithic, A-list celebrity is becoming less important and people are more drawn to niche people," says Galanis. "Sometimes just being an iconic bit player in an iconic TV show or film is enough to be on Cameo, even if you don't have a ton of fame yourself."