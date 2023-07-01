Caleb Willingham, husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has died. He was 40.

Slaton confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE. "I am devastated to share the news of my husband's passing," she said. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly."

She continued, "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone's sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

The reality star also paid tribute to her late husband on Instagram, sharing a series of snapshots that showed her and Willingham embracing one another and smiling as they sat at a table. Slaton captioned the post, "RIP, sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness."

Willingham, also known by his nicknames "Double K" or "Killa K," appeared on only one episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, which documented his and Slaton's wedding.

In a statement provided to EW, TLC added, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham's passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family, and friends at this difficult time."

Slaton and Willingham first met while at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, last year. The couple got engaged in October and married in a small ceremony at the center the following month.

Slaton later described their wedding, which was officiated by a nurse and close friend, Billy, as an unforgettable experience in the episode. "When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around, like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," she said. "It was magical."