The actor was reportedly rushed to the emergency room in early August.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Criminal Minds actor Nicholas Brendon is recovering after a medical scare.

According to an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the actor "is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident." The message clarified that the incident was related to an irregular heart rate due to tachycardia and arrhythmia.

One photo in the post showed Brendon seemingly resting on a stretcher inside an ambulance, while another showed him sitting in a doctor's office attached to medical equipment.

The post also referred to Brendon's recent history with other conditions. "Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time. [sic] He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments," it read.

A representative for Brendon did not immediately respond to EW's request for more information.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Nicholas Brendon 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor Nicholas Brendon | Credit: Everett Collection

In addition to starring as Xander Harris opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003, Brendon had a recurring role as Kevin Lynch from seasons 3 through 10 on Criminal Minds. He has also appeared in the cult comedy-horror movie Psycho Beach Party, starring Lauren Ambrose and Amy Adams.

