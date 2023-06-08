Bryan Cranston plans to retire from acting in 2026 to spend time with his wife: 'She deserves it'

After acting onstage and onscreen for over 40 years, Bryan Cranston is ready to take on a brand new role: full-time husband.

The actor, who stars in Wes Anderson's upcoming film Asteroid City, told British GQ that in 2026 he plans to temporarily retire from both acting and his business ventures so he can devote more time to his wife, Robin Dearden.

"I want to change the paradigm once again," he told the outlet. "For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."

Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Cranston and Dearden first met while on the set of Airwolf in 1986 and began dating a year later. The couple, who married in 1989, are parents to daughter Taylor Dearden.

As part of their new era, Cranston revealed he will shutter his production company, Moonshot Entertainment, and sell his portion of his mezcal company Dos Hombres, which he co-founded with Breaking Bad costar Aaron Paul. He and Dearden will then move to a foreign country (likely France), settle down in a small village, and spend their days brushing up on their language, gardening, and culinary skills.

"I want to have that experience," he said. "I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts."

The actor, who will be 70 by that point, noted that his retirement will last for at least six months and, during that period, he will be completely off the grid. "It's not going to be like, 'Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop," he explained. "I won't be thinking about [work]. I'm not going to be taking phone calls."

Here's hoping that the Malcolm in the Middle reunion becomes a reality before then!

