"I am very saddened today to learn of a friend's passing," Cranston wrote on Instagram on Friday. "Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set. His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark, and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work."

Odenkirk also praised Margolis, calling him "a powerful screen presence" on Twitter on Friday. "Mark made me laugh in the van on the way to set with his jokes and comments, and I only hope I have half his energy and focus when 'action' was shouted. Thank you, Mark, and condolences to your family."

Margolis died Thursday in New York City's Mt. Sinai Hospital with his wife Jacqueline and son Morgan at his side following a short illness, his representatives confirmed to EW.

He was best known for playing Breaking Bad's Hector Salamanca, a character who was unable to speak and used a wheelchair. He was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for the performance and reprised the role years later, playing a younger version of Hector on Better Call Saul.

