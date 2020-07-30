Bryan Cranston reveals he had coronavirus, shares video of himself donating plasma

Bryan Cranston has a special COVID-19 announcement for those who have had the virus, and for those who haven't.

The Breaking Bad star revealed in an Instagram post Thursday that he had the novel coronavirus, and also shared a video of himself donating plasma for scientific research. "About now you're probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this," he wrote, adding, "Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus."

In the post, Cranston said he "was one of the lucky ones" because he only had mild symptoms. "I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well."

In the video accompanying his post, he can be seen at a UCLA Blood and Platelet Center giving plasma. In closed captions included with his video, Cranston shared that he was donating in the hopes that it would "help people recover faster and be used in scientific research studies about this virus."

"I was sick with the coronavirus quite early on," he continued. "My symptoms were a slight headache, tightness of chest and I lost all taste and smell. The symptoms show up different for everyone it seems."

The medical professional helping Cranston explained the process, which takes about an hour, to him. Cranston also said he plans to donate more in the future, and encouraged others who have had the virus to do so as well.

