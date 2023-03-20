The Die Hard star turned 68 on Sunday. Last month, his family announced that his aphasia diagnosis had progressed to dementia.

Bruce Willis just celebrated his 68th birthday surrounded by family. His ex-wife Demi Moore shared a clip of the actor's extended family singing "Happy Birthday" while presenting him with a pie adorned with birthday candles.

Willis joins in the singing, moving his arms like a conductor before the big note. Afterward, he manages to blow out all the candles with one attempt, and the family applauds him with a "hip hip, hooray!" chant. Watch the video below via Moore's Twitter account.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore at the afterparty for his Comedy Central roast in July 2018. | Credit: Phil Faraone/Getty Images

"So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore wrote alongside the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

After decades as a top-billed star in the TV show Moonlighting and iconic films like Die Hard and Pulp Fiction (as well as more ignominious straight-to-video movies in recent years), Willis officially stepped away from acting last year when his family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia — a condition that affects cognitive abilities like reading and writing. Last month, the family announced that Willis' diagnosis had gotten even more specific as frontotemporal dementia.

Willis was married to Moore from 1987-2000, and they have three daughters together. He married Emma Heming in 2009, and they have two daughters. The entire extended family has clearly stayed close over the years, and they have jointly been giving public updates on the progression of Willis' health.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.," they wrote on Moore's Twitter account last month when announcing the frontotemporal dementia update. The statement was signed, "Ladies of Willis/Moore."

