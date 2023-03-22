Bruce Willis' wife has shared an intimate glimpse into their life together after the couple renewed their wedding vows amid the actor's dementia diagnosis.

Emma Heming Willis posted a sweet video (shot by Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore!) to Instagram Tuesday chronicling the ceremony with their family and friends.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009. I'm so happy we did," Heming Willis wrote in the video's caption. "Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to."

The clip also featured footage of Willis' daughters, Rumer Willis and Scout LaRue Willis, singing at the event.

Heming Willis posted the video days after Moore published a video documenting Willis' 68th birthday. The Die Hard star was surrounded by loved ones in the clip as they sang "Happy Birthday" to him before presenting him with a pie decked out in birthday candles.

"So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore wrote on Twitter. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Willis' family went public with his aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, confirming that the actor would step away from acting while he sought treatment for the condition that, according to the Mayo Clinic, "affects your ability to speak, write, and understand language, both verbal and written."

In February, Willis' family announced that his condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia, which impacts emotions, memory, communication, and more.

