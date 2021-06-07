Brooke Shields' daughter wore her mom's 1998 Golden Globes dress to prom

It's always a special moment for a mom when their daughter wears something from their own closet. But Brooke Shields had an extra-special moment recently when her teenage daughter Rowan Francis Henchy wore the actress' 1998 Golden Globes dress to her prom.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Shields wrote in her Instagram post, where she shared a picture posing with Henchy, adding, "proud mama!"

Shields originally wore the gown on the red carpet when she received her second nomination for her NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan.

The actress wasn't the only one feeling sentimental over the moment. Shield's friends and fans, including fellow NBC sitcom star Debra Messing, also commented on the photo — with Messing specifically calling out the awards show night.

Brooke Shields and daughter; Brooke Shields at Golden Globes Brooke Shields and Rowan | Credit: Brooke Shields/Instagram; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"OH MY GOD that is so SPECIAL!!!!! I remember you in that gown that night! And now your beautiful daughter gets to make new memories with it," Messing commented.

Model Helena Christensen, who also has a daughter of her own, joined in with the congrats.

"Congratulations to your beautiful funny smart girl," commented Christensen, adding heart emojis for good measure.

Shields has been married to television writer Chris Henchy since 2001. Along with Rowan, the couple share a 15-year-old daughter named Grier.