The bride and the Queen of Pop were joined by Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace to sing the 1990 hit.

Sam Asghari wasn't the only one to get a kiss from Britney Spears at the couple's intimate wedding Thursday evening. During the festivities, Spears and her "Me Against the Music" collaborator Madonna paid homage to their infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

While the star-studded wedding was attended by about 60 people, including Spears' older brother, Bryan, much of the pop star's family wasn't present. According to PEOPLE, Spears' sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were not present, nor were her dad, Jamie; mom, Lynn; or sister, Jamie Lynn.

Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards | Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Decidedly not invited was Spears' first husband — her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander, to whom she was married for 55 hours in 2004. Alexander attempted to crash the ceremony Thursday afternoon, telling security his ex had invited him, all while streaming live on Instagram. "She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding," he said in the video, as captured by TMZ.

While most guests — including Maria Menounos and Kathy Hilton — had clear ties to Spears, not much is known publicly about Gomez's relationship with the bride outside of social media. When Spears quoted Gomez's song "Kill Em with Kindness" on Instagram in September 2020, the actress and singer replied, "You've always been beautiful and a huge inspiration to me. You're rare beauty!!!"