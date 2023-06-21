Britney Spears has seemingly mended her fractured relationship with sister and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, after the siblings had a public falling out over the pop superstar's conservatorship battle.

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family !!!" Britney wrote Tuesday on Instagram alongside a video that shows her dancing on a boat on vacation with her husband, Sam Asghari, though she went on to reference her spouse by his birth name. "This is me and Hesam's first vacation in a year !!! I'm so so blessed and l'm gonna play the queen of hearts now !!! Normally that's Spanish right mamma !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno because I don't speak English !!!"

Jamie Lynn — who also starred on two seasons of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias — is currently working on Zoey 102, a movie sequel to the Nickelodeon comedy series Zoey 101.

A representative for Jamie Lynn did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on Britney's post.

Britney previously revealed on social media that she had reconciled with her mother, Lynne Spears, after they became estranged during the icon's legal battle concerning her controversial conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2017 Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2017 | Credit: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" Spears wrote on Instagram in May. "And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!"

The 41-year-old's conservatorship began in 2008, following a heavily publicized mental health crisis. The subsequent legal saga — which concluded with the conservatorship's termination in November 2021 — caused a rift between Britney, Jamie Lynn, Lynne, and the singer's father, Jamie Spears.

"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media. I know you're going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself," Jamie Lynn, 32, wrote on Instagram in January 2022, after Britney publicly criticized her sister and her new memoir, following Jamie Lynn's appearances on Good Morning America — an interview that also saw Jamie Lynn saying that she "took no steps" to be part of Britney's 13-year conservatorship.

In a recent interview with The Mail on Sunday, Jamie shared his feelings about the agreement's impact on Britney's life, despite heavy criticism from her fan following.

"Not everybody's going to agree with me," Jamie said, calling the conservatorship a "great tool" in helping Britney's connection to her kids. "It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."

Read Britney's post about visiting Jamie Lynn on set above.

