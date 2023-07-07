A police report says a bodyguard for the NBA rookie brushed the pop star off without looking, causing Spears' hand "to hit herself in the face."

Britney Spears and NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama have differing accounts of what happened during an unexpected encounter in Las Vegas this week, but authorities tell EW that no one will face criminal charges as a result.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday that it "has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved."

The 19-year-old, 7-foot-5 Wembanyama was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft last month, selected by the San Antonio Spurs. The French player's impressive height — he's now the tallest player in the NBA, which is really saying something — and prodigious skills have made him the most-hyped professional basketball rookie since LeBron James. He is currently in Las Vegas for the NBA's Summer League.

Spears approached Wembanyama while he was walking through a Las Vegas casino complex Wednesday, and maintains that she attempted to congratulate him on his success. But when she tapped him on the shoulder from behind, one of his security guards brushed her off — somewhat aggressively, according to Spears.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the pop star claimed that the bodyguard "backhanded me in the face, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face." Spears also filed a police report, alleging battery.

In the police report, which EW has reviewed, detectives alleged that surveillance footage "showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder. When she touched the player (redacted) pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

The report also says that in the wake of the interaction, the bodyguard in question went over to Spears' table and offered an apology, which she accepted. The security teams for both parties are said to have agreed that pushing someone off without looking "is a standard response for security/bodyguards and it would not be uncommon for them to respond this way."

