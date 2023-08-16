The couple tied the knot in 2022 after six years of dating.

​​Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are separating after more than a year of marriage, according to PEOPLE.

A rep for Spears did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

TMZ was the first to report the news that the couple are currently living separately after multiple sources noted "a nuclear argument that involve[d] allegations of cheating."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Spears first met Asghari — a model, actor, and fitness trainer — on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party," from her album Glory, in 2016. They soon began dating and six years later, tied the knot in a June 2022 ceremony attended by several celebrity guests including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton.

Their nuptials marked Spears' third marriage and Asghari's first. The Grammy winner was previously married to her childhood friend, Jason Allen Alexander, for a total of 55 hours in 2004. He was later convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery after he attempted to crash the singer's wedding to Asghari. Following the annulment, she married Kevin Federline that same year. The duo, who divorced in 2007, share two children.

Asghari and Spears were together throughout her years-long effort to terminate her conservatorship, which came to an end in November 2021, allowing Spears to regain control of her estate and finances. Asghari was frequently vocal about his support for the pop star, and celebrated the news with a social media post that read, "History was made today. Britney is free!"

Their engagement was announced amid the court hearings, along with news that the couple were expecting their first child together. In May 2022, they revealed that they lost their "miracle baby" in a joint Instagram statement. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," it read. "This is a devastating time for any parent."

In her post, Spears added that she would keep trying for another "miracle baby."

"Our love for each other is our strength," she wrote at the time. "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."

