Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari after ex tries to crash the wedding

It's marriage, bitch.

Britney Spears tied the knot with actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari in Los Angeles on Thursday evening in front of celebrity guests like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton, according to PEOPLE.

Spears met Asghari on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party," from her album Glory, in 2016, and began a relationship soon after. Their nuptials mark Spears' third marriage and Asghari's first. The Grammy winner was married to her childhood friend, Jason Allen Alexander, for a total of 55 hours in 2004. Following the quick annulment, she married Kevin Federline that same year. Spears and Federline, who divorced in 2007, share two children: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Thursday's festivities got off to a rocky start when just hours before the ceremony, Spears' first husband was arrested after trying to crash the event. Alexander told security his ex had invited him, all while streaming live on Instagram. "She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding," he said in the video captured by TMZ.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Spears and Asghari's marriage comes after a ​​calamitous but hopeful last few months for the pop star. After 13 years of living under a conservatorship, a judge ruled to terminate the legal arrangement in November 2021, allowing Spears to regain control of her estate and finances. Following the legal victory, Spears thanked fans on social media, writing, "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever." Asghari, who often voiced support for Spears amid the court hearings, also celebrated on social media: "History was made today," he wrote. "Britney is free!"

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement amid court hearings last September, sharing the following year that they were expecting their first child together. In May, the couple revealed they lost their "miracle baby" in a joint Instagram statement. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," it read. "This is a devastating time for any parent." The statement concluded on a hopeful note: "Our love for each other is our strength," it read. "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support."