Britney Spears was reportedly slapped by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security officer

Britney Spears was allegedly slapped by a member of the San Antonio Spurs security team after approaching NBA star Victor Wembanyama for a picture. The pop star has since filed a police report with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police alleging battery.

In a statement shared with EW, Las Vegas PD confirmed that on Wednesday evening at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report, but no arrests or citations have been issued. No further details were provided.

Reps for Spears did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

TMZ was the first to report the incident, claiming Spears was assaulted Wednesday night after Spurs security director Damian Smith backhanded her in the face. The outlet reports Spears was at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel with her husband Sam Asghari when she spotted the Spurs player. As a fan of the NBA star, Spears tapped the Wembanyama on his shoulder, at which point Smith slapped her, knocking her to the ground.

TMZ adds that Smith did not know who Spears was at the time of the incident and later approached her table to offer an apology, which Spears accepted. A source for the outlet claims the matter is being treated as a criminal investigation and that Vegas police will meet face-to-face with Spears to discuss the incident.